Help you local SPCA by fostering pet on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va— Helping your local SPCA can mean donating your time by fostering an animal. It prepares the furry friend with social skills and opens the shelter to more needy animals or reduces overcrowding.

Matt Wurzburger from The Virginia Beach SPCA brought his friend, Cheeto Puff to Coast Live and discussed why fostering is so important for the pet and the shelter.

VBSPCA EVENTS:

- 2024 Howl-O-Ween Pub Crawl and Pet Costume Contest

- Saturday, October 26th 3-6 p.m.

- Virginia Beach Oceanfront

- Contact the VBSPCA at (757) 427-0070