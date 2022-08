HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Board Member for Children’s Assistive Technology Service Missy Rose joins Coast Live to share how C.A.T.S. is helping children with disabilities get access to technology they need to increase their mobility.

Hallowheels Event

October 29 - November 4

Followers can make a $1.00 donation to vote for their favorite costumes! All proceeds support C.A.T.S. assistive technology reuse program.

Visit atdevicesfprkids.org for more info.