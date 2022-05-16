Watch
Helping Seniors Downsize on Coast Live

Posted at 2:11 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 14:11:24-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Westminster-Canterbury is a beachfront senior living community that's perfect for seniors looking to live in luxury in a smaller space. Ellen Duckworth stops by Coast Live to share some tips on downsizing, to help seniors gain freedom by simplifying their lives.

Visit Westminster-Canterbury's Open House on May 21, June 4 or June 11! Times vary.
To RSVP, call 757.496.1785 or send an email to marketing@wcbay.com.

Presented by Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay
Visit wcbay.com for more information.

