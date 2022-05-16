Helping Seniors Downsize on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Westminster-Canterbury is a beachfront senior living community that's perfect for seniors looking to live in luxury in a smaller space. Ellen Duckworth stops by Coast Live to share some tips on downsizing, to help seniors gain freedom by simplifying their lives.

Visit Westminster-Canterbury's Open House on May 21, June 4 or June 11! Times vary.

To RSVP, call 757.496.1785 or send an email to marketing@wcbay.com.

