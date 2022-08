HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Emanuel Yancy discusses how Emanuel's Hope Foundation provides local seniors with free lawn care, to empower seniors to live independently, without the risk of losing their home for failure to maintain their landscape.

Emanuel's Hope Foundation

(757) 488-1645

emanuelshope.org

If you want to help support Emanuel's mission, EHF is accepting volunteers for lawn work, as well as donations as part of a GoFundMe campaign.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/ehf2022.