HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Making the transition to civilian life is one of the greatest challenges that veterans face. For veteran entrepreneurs, this transition can pose an even bigger challenge.

Senior Director of Veteran Entrepreneurs at PenFed Foundation, Seda Goff, is joined by a veteran entrepreneur to discuss the importance of supporting veteran-owned businesses and shares some statistics regarding veteran-owned businesses.

For more information visit veip.penfedfoundation.org/.