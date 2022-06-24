"Hidden in Plain Sight" with Samaritan House on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - There have been 299 confirmed cases of human trafficking in Hampton Roads over the past five years. This Sunday night, WTKR News 3, in partnership with Samaritan House, presents a special hour-long investigation into human trafficking and its connection to our region. Tom Higgins from Samaritan House joins Coast Live to discuss this critical issue and preview the upcoming special.

“Hidden in Plain Sight” will air Friday June 24, at 8 p.m. on WTKR News 3.

Presented by Samaritan House

