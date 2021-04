HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Rapper/Record Producer David Rush worked alongside Pitbull and may be best known for his single, “Shooting Star.” However, he is a star in his own right when it comes to sending out inspiration and hope to millions with kidney disease. David and Dr. Jessica Coleman, MD, Nephrology Specialist join us to discuss how to better support patients who face this disease and how to increase awareness among minority communities.

Visit www.unfilteredkidneyconvos.com to learn more.