WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — "History" may be one of the first words that comes to mind when you think about Williamsburg, but one aspect of our history that often gets overlooked is the legacy of our distilling industry.

Eight Shires Distillery in Williamsburg hopes to shine a light on the story of alcohol in Virginia—through spirits, tradition, and education.

Paid for by Eight Shires Distillery

Learn more at 8shires.com.