Holiday concerts from the U.S. Army TRADOC Band on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — 2nd Lieutenant Bernardo Miethe and Sergeant Sydney Seed from the The United States Army TRADOC Band join Coast Live to discuss their upcoming holiday concert schedule!

Check out the TRADOC Band's holiday performances:



Tuesday December 5 th , 7 p.m. at CNU’s Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News,

, 7 p.m. at CNU’s Ferguson Center for the Arts in Newport News, Friday December 8 th , 7 p.m. at Harrison Opera House in Norfolk)

, 7 p.m. at Harrison Opera House in Norfolk) Both concerts are FREE and open to the public but require reserved seating. Visit armybandva.com to reserve your tickets.

Paid for by The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band

Follow @TRADOCBand on Facebook for updates on their concert schedule!