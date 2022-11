HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The United States Army TRADOC Band trumpet player Staff Sergeant Joshua Price and vocalist Corporal Maya Rodriguez join Coast Live to discuss their musical backgrounds, how they began playing with the TRADOC Band, and their upcoming holiday concert schedule! Thank you for your service and sharing your talents!

The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band

Follow @TRADOCBand on Facebook for updates on their concert schedule!