Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Holiday Concerts with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Coast Live

Posted at 4:13 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 16:13:47-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chorusmaster Robert Shoup from the Virginia Symphony Orchestra joins Coast Live to share what the VSO has in store for it's busy season of holiday concerts, with a wide variety of shows perfect for anyone who likes to celebrate the holidays with music.

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra is giving away a family four-pack of tickets to see a performance of Handel's Messiah, as part of Coast Live's Holiday Gift Guide Giveaway! Enter to win now at wtkr.com/contests!

Presented by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra
virginiasymphony.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: Hundreds come out for breast cancer awareness