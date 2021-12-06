Holiday drink ideas with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. - Chef Patrick Evans Hylton shares some great holiday food and drink ideas that your guests are sure to love!

CHEERS TO THE HOLIDAYS

WITH OUR MIDNIGHT STOUT-INI

Meteorologically it is winter, and our appetites turn to heartier, richer eats and drinks. We love stouts, and our friends at Big Ugly Brewing in Chesapeake have three stouts this season. Look for Maple-Rum Dark Journey, Ape Hanger, and Ghost Rider. Stouts are dark, strong beers brewed with roasted barley or malt.

A great drink to enjoy this season is our Midnight Stout-ini. The midnight not only refers to the dark hue of the brew, but also the short winter days which cumulate with the Winter Solstice mid-month.

Our drink combines vodka, coffee liqueur, cola, and stout into a flavorful imbibe. We serve it in a martini glass garnished with a trio of coffee beans floating on top.

Here’s how we make it:

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add 2 ounces vodka and 2 ounces coffee liqueur like Kahlua; we say support local; Chesapeake Bay Distillery in Virginia Beach chesapeakebaydistillery.com makes Cureo. Shake vigorously.

In a martini glass, add 2 ounces stout or porter beer and straw in vodka/coffee liqueur mixture. Top off with cola. Garnish with a trio of coffee beans.

Beer comes from www.BigUglyBrewing.com

BON APPETIT TO HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING

WITH OUR MULLED WINE TRIFLE

+ We love the flavors of mulled wine, a great seasonal treat.

+ Incorporating mulled wine’s flavor profile and combining it with elements of a classic trifle, you’ll have a dessert treat that sure to please.

+ Our recipe starts by mulling wine with the addition of cherries, orange segments, and pineapple rings.

+ We cut a single layerwhite or yellow cake into bite-size cubes, but you could use an angel food cake or pound cake as well.

+ In mason jars, add a layer of cake cubes and drizzle with some mulled wine. Add whipped cream or vanilla pudding and a layer of mulled fruit. Repeat. Top with whipped topping.

Here’s how to make it:

Prepare mulled wine by adding in a large stockpot one bottle of red wine, one cup of apple cider, one cup cranberry juice, the juice of two oranges, the peel of two oranges, two or three whole star anise, two whole cinnamon sticks, one tablespoon whole cloves, and 1/3 cup sugar. Add segments from 3 oranges and 3 cups pitted cherries. Stir and place on medium-high and cook until warm throughout, between 30 and 45 minutes.

The trifles can be made now and enjoyed with the wine, or the wine can be set aside for later use.

To make the trifles, add a layer of cake cubes in the bottom of 4 mason jars. Spoon in a layer of macerated fruit from the mulled wine, and a layer of prepared whipped cream or vanilla pudding. Repeat and garnish with dried cranberries or raisins.

For more, visit www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com

EATS, DRINKS + DOS

HAVE A FROHE WEIHNACHTEN WITH BEER AND PIZZA

We love Wasserhund Brewing Company, with locations in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. The dog-centric, German-fueled brewery and restaurant offers lots of good eats and drinks. Among the signature dishes are pizzas.

We’re having a fun and informal gathering this holiday with offerings from Wasserhund, and we’re happy to share our thoughts with you.

Order a variety of pizzas and ask for them to be cut into squares, or not cut at all; you can cut them when you get home.

Among our favorite pizzas:

— The Wasserhund

— Burly Bulldog

— Dachinator

Folk pizza squares in half and secure with a frilled toothpick or mini fresh-cut rosemary skewer. Cap the skewer with a grape tomato or olive. Offer a homemade blue cheese dressing and/or marinara for dipping.

Some favorite beers to pair with the pizza party are:

— Pick of the Litter

— German Shepheweizen

— Munich Wave

For more, visit www.WasserhundBrewing.com

FOR MORE VIRGINIA EATS + DRINKS

