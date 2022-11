HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Stephanie Fowler from The Neighborhood Harvest joins Coast Live to show off some of the delicious fresh produce, desserts, and savory sides you can have delivered straight to your door this holiday season, as part of Coast Live's "Shop Local" Black Friday Special!

Presented by The Neighborhood Harvest

Use discount code "COASTLIVE22" to get a free Pecan Turtle Bark with orders of $30 or more!

theneighborhoodharvest.com