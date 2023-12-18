Holiday fun with Chef Patrick's "Egg Nog-Tini" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live to serve up some holiday fun, in the form of an "Egg Nog-Tini" and a pimento cheese bruschetta with country ham.

Here's what Chef Patrick had to say about today's selections on his Virginia Eats and Drinks blog:

BON APPETIT TO EASY HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING! CELEBRATE WITH OUR PIMENTO CHEESE BRUSCHETTA WITH COUNTRY HAM ON TEXAS TOAST

Entertaining family and friends at the holidays - and any time of the year - can be stressful. That’s why it’s good to have a few trusty recipes in stand-by when folks stop by.

My Pimento Cheese Bruschetta with Country Ham on Texas Toast is quick and easy, and provides something hearty and substantial whether served with cocktails and conversation, or as a pass-around while waiting to sit down at the dinner table.

Many of the items for this small bite I keep on hand: I prefer homemade pimento cheese, but you can also use a premium store brand. I like to keep a hearty white bread loaf in the bread box, and there’s always country ham around, too. If not, it’s easy enough to get grocery delivery often in 30 minutes or so.

Here’s how I make my Pimento Cheese Bruschetta with Country Ham on Texas Toast:



Prepare garlic butter by softening one stick of butter, or a half-cup to room temperature in a small bowl. Add 1/2 tablespoon fresh minced garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt with 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley, 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, and 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes. Stir to incorporate and set aside.

Set oven to broil.

Cut a hearty white bread loaf into three-quarters to one inch thick slices, or use already sliced bread labeled as Texas toast. Lay out six slices on a baking sheet and generously spread garlic butter on each slice.

Place in oven and broil about 2 minutes until bread becomes golden and brown. Watch careful so bread does not burn.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and set aside to allow bread to cool, about 5 minutes. Cut each slice evenly into four pieces.

Spread each piece of bread generously with pimento cheese, and add a ribbon of thinly sliced country ham on top.

Arrange pieces on a serving platter, drizzle on olive oil, and sprinkle on chopped parsley and serve. Yields 24 pieces, or about 12 servings.

If you want my recipe for homemade pimento cheese, email PatrickEvansHylton@gmail.com with “pimento cheese” as the subject.

More, www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com.

CHEERS TO THE HOLIDAYS WITH OUR EGGNOG-TINI

Eggnog is one of the hallmarks of the holiday season, with glass mugs filled and refilled at seasonal parties with the boozy, rich punch.

Make a holiday gathering with family and friends a bit more festive by crafting the imbibe in a sophisticated way - in my Eggnog-tini. It’s quick and easy to do, and really makes an impression.

Here’s how you make it:



In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add 2 ounces eggnog, 1 ounce vodka (we like Chesapeake Bay Distillery’s Spirit of the Blue Ridge vodka, crafted in Virginia Beach), 1 ounce amaretto, 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg, and 1/16 teaspoon ground ginger.

Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon.

Vodka comes from Chesapeake Bay Distillery, www.ChesapeakeBayDistillery.com.

EAT, DRINK + DO: A FABULOUS FOOD FIND FROM M&M HOSPITALITY GROUP

Executive Chef Dallas Walton wields the tall toque at M & M Hospitality Group, a restaurant group that includes noted Coastal Virginia restaurants as River Stone Chophouse in Suffolk and Cork and Bull Chophouse in Chesapeake.

We recently had the opportunity to try some of the "delish" dishes from Chef Dallas. It was a fabulous food find, and allowed us to sample some of the memorable meals offered at the restaurants. The tasting explored the quality of beef, from the restaurant's own source at C & B Cattle Company, and the skill of the chef.

Among the items enjoyed were:



A braised short rib served over stone ground grits and finished with a sweet and spicy mustard sauce

An tagged C&B ribeye carpaccio over arugula with pickled shallot, dushed anchovy, pecorino, and a cherry-infused olive oil

An aged beef steak, expertly grilled

More, visit www.MandMHospitalityGroup.com.

