HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — James Bryan from J&A Racing joins Coast Live for a look at the holiday-themed "Surf N Santa 5 Miler" race, and all the fun activities available at the celebration on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

BayPort Surf N Santa 5 Miler, presented by Bon Secours

December 16, 2023

5 Miler: 4:30 p.m. in Virginia Beach

SurfNSanta5Miler.com

Paid for by J&A Racing

jandaracing.com