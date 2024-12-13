Holiday shopping, events and more at Coastal Edge on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Heather Lakhani from Coastal Edge join Coast Live along with some notable holiday "celebrities" to discuss all the shopping and events happening at Coastal Edge this holiday season!
Coastal Edge Meet and Greet with Santa and Mrs Claus
Coastal Edge Buddy The Elf Sightings
- Saturday, December 14th, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Coastal Edge RedMill Commons
- Sunday, December 15t,h 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Coastal Edge Lynnhaven
Coastal Edge Grinch Sightings
- Saturday, December 14th, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Coastal Edge 316 21st Street
Holiday Gift Wrapping
- Coastal Edge Pembroke Square 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Coastal Edge Greenbrier Crossways Shopping Center 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Coastal Edge RedMill Commons 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Coastal Edge 21st Street 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Coastal Edge RedMill
- Supporting the Girl Scouts Of America
- Saturday, December 14th, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Sunday, December 15th, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Coastal Edge Lynnhaven
- Supporting Virginia Beach City Public Schools Advanced Technology Center
- Saturday, December 14th, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Sunday, December 15th, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Visit www.coastaledge.com and facebook.com/coastaledgesurfshop for more information about store locations and event schedules!
