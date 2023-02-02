The Home Depot's disaster relief efforts on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Extreme weather disasters can strike suddenly and impact thousands, as the residents of South Florida who lived through Hurricane Andrew in 1992 can attest to. But one company has shown in the thirty years since Andrew that a community can come together to survive, plan, and rebuild after the worst happens. We spoke with two associates of The Home Depot who shared tips on staying safe, and details of the new film ‘Hope Builds’.

Paid for by Home Depot

Visit HomeDepot.com/hopebuilds for more information.

