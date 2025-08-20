Homebuyers Class Before Purchasing a Home on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Real Estate experts say there is a change in the current market, and in some cases, it is putting buyers on top. How do potential buyers and sellers stay abreast of the current housing market? One way is to be informed before making a purchase.

Local real estate broker, Lisa Moore of Century 21 Nachman Realty, says her classes can make a difference for people looking to play the real estate game.

HOMEBUYER EDUCATION CLASS

Aug 23

8:45 AM-2:30 PM

Century 21 Nachman Realty

1547-A E. Little Creek Rd

Norfolk, Va

Presented by:

Lisa S. Moore, Real Estate Associate Broker https://tinyurl.com/LisaSMoore | (757) 286-1359