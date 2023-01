HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Throughout her 70-year support of American Humane, Betty White was a leading and devoted advocate for animals around the globe. After an outpouring of support in 2022, the #BettyWhiteChallenge will once again honor her—on what would have been her 101st birthday. American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert joins Coast Live to discuss the importance of this campaign and how it supports animal advocacy around the globe.

For more information, visit americanhumane.org.