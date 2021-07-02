Honoring Veterans fighting ALS on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - While many of us are familiar with the sacrifices our nation’s veterans have made, the health challenges veterans face every day are not as well known. Veterans are twice as likely to develop amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) than those who haven’t served in the military. Roger Brannon, a U.S. Military Veteran living with ALS, joins us to share his courageous ALS story and the importance of raising awareness of ALS among the veteran community.

Learn more at ALSveterans.com.