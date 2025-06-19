Hooked on Hope on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Families facing the challenges of having a critically ill child often need a break to ease their worries. That’s where Hooked on Hope comes in. This non-profit organization offers fishing trips and fun activities for families affected by pediatric cancer. Whether through a family fishing excursion or a cabin camping getaway in Hampton Roads, Hooked on Hope provides moments of peace and respite for these families.
