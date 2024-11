HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Horizons Hampton Roads is a non-profit that ensures students from under-resourced communities have year-round educational opportunities. To its core, the organization combats the summer slide and brings kids up to the Virginia Department of Education’s standards. The Horizon’s mission is to create a community where every child thrives by inspiring learning, building community, and nurturing joy outside of traditional school time.

