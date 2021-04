HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Spring is here and Mother’s Day is on the horizon and many of us are looking for gifts that make an impact and offer hope. Award-winning actress and author Patricia Heaton, will be on hand to show joins us to discuss some of the handcrafted gifts she has designed for the World Vision Gift Catalog which features over 100 lifesaving gifts helping empower people out of poverty for good.

For more information visit donate.worldvision.org/giftcatalog.