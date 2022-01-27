How food affects your health and wellness on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Did you know that blueberries can help you cope with the aftereffects of trauma? That salami can cause depression, or that boosting Vitamin D intake can help treat anxiety? Dr. Uma Naiddo, Harvard board-certified psychiatrist, nutrition specialist, and professionally trained chef, joins us to talk about how diet can have a profound impact on our mental health.
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 16:01:27-05
