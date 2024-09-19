How Much Sleep do Kids Need?

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— Sleep is important for people of all ages but very important for babies and growing children and requirements vary by age. The American Academy of Pediatrics says not getting enough sleep for kids can impact a child's behavior, learning ability, and can even lead to obesity.

To help reduce the negative impact of sleep deprivation, Dr. Melanie Wilhelm recommends providing your child with an ideal way to wake up and fall asleep. She says at night, limited screen time and providing time for your kid to wind down can be critical.

Wilhelm, the author of Raising Today’s Baby shared more tips with Coast Live Host, April Woodard.

Raising Todays Child