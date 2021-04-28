How students are connecting through art and technology on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As schools across the country are still dealing with partial or total shutdowns due to COVID-19, students are feeling the impact from being isolated. While virtual learning has been a focus for school systems, canceled extracurricular and “nonessential” activities have left many kids without a vital outlet for social connection. Candy Wilder from Thurman White Middle School of the Performing Arts and her student, 8th grader Ava Betancourt discuss how their school turned to film as an outlet for creativity and got the experience of a lifetime!

For more information visit www.cox.com/residential/articles/drawn-closer-film.