Watch
Coast Live

Actions

How students are connecting through art and technology on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:44 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 16:44:03-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As schools across the country are still dealing with partial or total shutdowns due to COVID-19, students are feeling the impact from being isolated. While virtual learning has been a focus for school systems, canceled extracurricular and “nonessential” activities have left many kids without a vital outlet for social connection. Candy Wilder from Thurman White Middle School of the Performing Arts and her student, 8th grader Ava Betancourt discuss how their school turned to film as an outlet for creativity and got the experience of a lifetime!

For more information visit www.cox.com/residential/articles/drawn-closer-film.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need