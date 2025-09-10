How the Corolla Wild Horse Fund preserves and protects OBX wildlife on Coast Live

COROLLA, N.C. — Chris Winter from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund joins Coast Live to discuss the organization's efforts to preserve, protect, and care for the wild horses that reside on the beaches of the Outer Banks.

Event:

Saturday, Oct. 11th from 10AM - 2PM

Address: Betsy Dowdy Equine Center - 102 Young Rider Ln, Grandy, NC 27939

Free Documentary Screening of "The Secret of Corolla" at 11AM, followed by a Q&A with CWHF staff.

Suggested donation of $10 for parking.

Event link: www.corollawildhorses.com/event/fall-open-house-at-the-rescue-farm

Learn more at www.corollawildhorses.com.