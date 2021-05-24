How the VA is helping fight Covid on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Scientists and doctors around the world are turning to genetic research to help unlock questions about COVID-19. The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Million Veteran Program, a national research program developed to learn how genes, lifestyle, and military exposures affect health and illness, and for the past year, it has studied how a person’s genetic makeup could play a role in responding to a COVID-19 infection. Program Director Dr. Suma Muralidhar joins us with the details.

For more information visit www.mvp.va.gov.