Watch
Coast Live

Actions

How the VA is helping fight Covid on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:11 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 17:11:31-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Scientists and doctors around the world are turning to genetic research to help unlock questions about COVID-19. The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Million Veteran Program, a national research program developed to learn how genes, lifestyle, and military exposures affect health and illness, and for the past year, it has studied how a person’s genetic makeup could play a role in responding to a COVID-19 infection. Program Director Dr. Suma Muralidhar joins us with the details.

For more information visit www.mvp.va.gov.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections