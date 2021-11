HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - There are tens of millions of active groups on Facebook and a group for seemingly any interest ranging from Women Welders to Cottage core DIY and Décor. Matt Duffy joins us to talk about the group he started in 2020 called Born Zillennial - boasting more than 180K members around the world, the group is for individuals born sometime in the '90s and shaped by the early 2000s who are too young to be Millennials and too old for Gen Z.

Learn more at facebook.com/groups/feed.