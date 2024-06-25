Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

How to keep your pets safe during July 4 fireworks with VBSPCA on Coast Live

Posted at 5:35 PM, Jun 25, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski and adoptable dog Gus join Coast Live to share some pet safety tips for July 4, when loud fireworks shows sadly scare many pets into running away from home.

To learn how you can become a member and support the work done by VBSPCA, visit vbspca.com.

Adopt a Shelter Cat Month Promotion:
25% off Adult Cat Adoption Fees
Now through June 30th

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction
757-596-2526
kellysconstructioninc.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice