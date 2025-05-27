How to spend the night abboard the Battleship Wisconsin on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — HAMPTON ROADS, VA - New @ Nauticus is our weekly look at what's happening at the Norfolk waterfront presented by Nauticus, a maritime discovery center located in Downtown Norfolk.

This week, highlighting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: book an overnight stay on the Battleship Wisconsin!

Nauticus offers a unique form of experiential learning for all ages. General admission includes access to exhibits and historic Battleship Wisconsin.

For tickets and information, visit Nauticus.org.

Paid for by Nauticus.

