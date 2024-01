HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — New research finds close to 70% of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions before February 1. With that in mind, what is the best way to go about setting our Health & Wellness Goals for The New Year? Registered dietitian and author Mia Syn joins Coast Live with advice to help folks stick with the program.

Paid for by Bush’s Beans, Oportun, and Vega. Visit nutritionbymia.com for more information.