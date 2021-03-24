How you can help this Red Cross Day on Coast Live

Menu

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The past year has taken an enormous toll on families across the country. Beginning with a global pandemic, Americans experienced more billion-dollar disasters in 2020 than any other year on record and the Red Cross is stepping in to help this Red Cross Giving Day, a national effort on March 24 to support families affected by future disasters. President & CEO Gail J. McGovern shares details about how to support people in need during this difficult time.

Visit https://www.redcross.org/ for more information.

