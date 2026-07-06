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HRCAP's "Head Start" program supports early childhood education on Coast Live

HRCAP's "Head Start" program supports early childhood education on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Katie Bodner discusses the Head Start Program, an initiative to support early childhood education for income-challenged families, as part of the Hampton Roads Community Action Program.

The Head Start Program is accepting applications for students in Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Hampton, and Newport News.  

The program is also hiring teachers — applications for families and educators can be found at hrcapinc.org

Paid for by the Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP).

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