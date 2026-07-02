Summertime in The Resort City on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Whether you're a local or visiting, Virginia Beach has something for everyone. From weekly festivals to vacationers' favorites, it is truly a place to get salty.

The season has kicked off, and one of the highlights is La Fiesta, a celebration of Latin culture on the boardwalk, but this is just one of many events hitting the beach until the end of 2026.

Friday, June 26 | 5 p.m.

24th Street Park

Friday is FREE and open to the public.

Saturday, June 27 | 3 p.m.

On the beach at 24th Street

Saturday is a ticketed event.

Presented by: Beach Events