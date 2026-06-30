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The "Purrfect Choice Awards" celebrate unique kitties on Coast Live

The "Purrfect Choice Awards" celebrate unique kitties on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — This summer, the first-ever Purrfect Choice Awards are recognizing the personalities, quirks, and habits that make our furry companions unforgettable. Various awards categories are giving pet parents across the country a chance to showcase what makes their four-legged family member truly one of a kind.

Digital creator and cat mom Wendy Ly, host of the awards show, joins Coast Live with details.

For More Information, Visit: www.PurrfectBistro.com.

Paid for by Merrick Purrfect Bistro.

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