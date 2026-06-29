Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Celebrating 100 Years of Black History Month on Coast Live

Cassandra Newby Alexander on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— This week marks a significant double milestone: the semiquincentennial of American independence and the centennial anniversary of Black History Month, an initiative established to educate the public on the integral contributions of African Americans to the country.

Endowed Professor of Virginia Black History and Culture at Norfolk State University, Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander shared with Coast a few history lessons and why we must remember sometimes painful parts of the narrative.

More from Coast Live

 

True Crime 757 Podcast