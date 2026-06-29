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Checking out Panda Express' Summer Celebration Kick-Off on Coast Live

Checking out Panda Express' Kick-Off to Summer on Coast Live
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SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally visits the Panda Express on College Drive in Suffolk to join the party at the Summer Celebration Kick-Off, an exciting event giving back to Panda fans and highlighting the delicious food on the menu.

Missed the Summer Celebration? Don't worry! You can check out Panda Express' National Drive-Thru Day Giveaway on Friday, July 24.

Starting at 11:00 a.m., guests who make a purchase through the drive-thru at the Panda Express at 4111 Portsmouth Blvd. in Chesapeake will receive a $15 "Be My Guest" promotional card to use on a future visit, plus an exclusive Panda Express merchandise item, while supplies last.

Have you eaten yet? Find the full menu at pandaexpress.com.

Paid for by Panda Express.

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