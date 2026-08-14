SuperZoo for your Super Pet on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Pets don't just live with us anymore. They live like us. The same standards pet parents hold for their own lives are now showing up in how they shop for their pets. Orthopedic beds, anxiety supplements, GPS collars and AI-powered cameras have become everyday buys, not splurges, as pets get treated just as well as the humans in the house.

Coast checked in at SUPERZOO 2026 Live from Las Vegas to feature some of the more than 2,000 products debuting on the show floor, Aug. 12–14.

Presented by: World Pet Association