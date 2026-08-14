An in-depth look at the rich culture of the Nansemond Indian Pow Wow on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Nikki Bass and Tom Badamo from the Tribal Council of the Nansemond Indian Nation discuss their deep ancestral connection to Hampton Roads and the upcoming 38th Annual Pow Wow.

The 38th Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow is a two-day Native American cultural celebration, including music, dance, food, and crafts. The pow wow is located at the end of Pembroke Lane, which runs off Godwin Boulevard (across from Oakland Elementary School) in the Chuckatuck Borough of Suffolk.

38th Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow

Sat, Aug 15, 2026 , 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

nansemond.gov/annual-pow-wow

Learn more about the event at visitsuffolkva.com.