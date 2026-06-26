Preserving History for 250 Years on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, there's renewed interest in the people, traditions, and stories that have shaped the nation. From forgotten Fourth of July customs to the surprising ways early Americans celebrated Independence Day, America's milestone anniversary is sparking new conversations about the nation's past.

Historian Dave Borghesani and Marcus Smith, a historian and preservationist whose work focuses on preserving historically African American communities, discuss the traditions, stories, and everyday experiences that helped shape America.

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