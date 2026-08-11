How Best Lawyers makes finding an attorney simple & reliable on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Most folks don't think about finding a lawyer until they actually need one, and are faced with an overwhelming number of choices. In fact, there are more than 1.3 million lawyers practicing in the United States alone, according to the ABA National Lawyer Population Survey.

Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer explains how the search is made simple and reliable, cutting through the noise, with Best Lawyers' help.

For more information, please visit: www.bestlawyers.com.

Paid for by Best Lawyers.