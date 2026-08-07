The Storyweavers & Amy Ferebee perform original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Storyweavers' Sheela Fortner (lead vocals), Beth Whylie (bass/vocals) & Amy Ferebee (guitar/vocals) bring their decades of professional music experience to Coast Live, performing the new song "Foothills," followed by a solo performance of "Nobody's Baby" by Ferebee.
Catch The Storyweavers performing live:
- Sept 12
OBX Pride
Manteo Festival Park
- Sept 19th 6pm
COVA Brewery
CD Release Party
- Oct 10
Phoebus Fall Festival
- Oct 17 & 18
Bluebird Gap Farm Fall Festival
Hampton
For more from The Storyweavers, visit thestoryweaversva.com.
For more from Amy Ferebee, visit amyferebee.com.