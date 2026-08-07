The Storyweavers & Amy Ferebee perform original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Storyweavers' Sheela Fortner (lead vocals), Beth Whylie (bass/vocals) & Amy Ferebee (guitar/vocals) bring their decades of professional music experience to Coast Live, performing the new song "Foothills," followed by a solo performance of "Nobody's Baby" by Ferebee.

Catch The Storyweavers performing live:



Sept 12

OBX Pride

Manteo Festival Park



OBX Pride Manteo Festival Park Sept 19 th 6pm

COVA Brewery

CD Release Party



6pm COVA Brewery CD Release Party Oct 10

Phoebus Fall Festival



Phoebus Fall Festival Oct 17 & 18

Bluebird Gap Farm Fall Festival

Hampton

For more from The Storyweavers, visit thestoryweaversva.com.

For more from Amy Ferebee, visit amyferebee.com.