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The Storyweavers & Amy Ferebee perform original music on Coast Live

The Storyweavers and Amy Ferebee perform original music on Coast Live
Amy Ferebee performs live music on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Storyweavers' Sheela Fortner (lead vocals), Beth Whylie (bass/vocals) & Amy Ferebee (guitar/vocals) bring their decades of professional music experience to Coast Live, performing the new song "Foothills," followed by a solo performance of "Nobody's Baby" by Ferebee.

Catch The Storyweavers performing live:

  • Sept 12
    OBX Pride
    Manteo Festival Park
  • Sept 19th 6pm
    COVA Brewery
    CD Release Party
  • Oct 10
    Phoebus Fall Festival
  • Oct 17 & 18
    Bluebird Gap Farm Fall Festival
    Hampton

For more from The Storyweavers, visit thestoryweaversva.com.

For more from Amy Ferebee, visit amyferebee.com.

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