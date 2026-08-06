What makes childcare at the YMCA stand out from the rest on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jamie Childress & Seth Foster from YMCA of South Hampton Roads explain how highly-trained staff, varied curriculum, and safe spaces for kids of all ages make YMCA Child Care a top choice for parents.
The YMCA serves infants, toddlers, preschoolers and school-age children through a variety of childcare programs across the region. Financial assistance is available to enable families to access quality childcare.
Learn more at ymcashr.org/care.
Paid for by YMCA of South Hampton Roads.