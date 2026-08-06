Local Beekeepers Guild is educating community about protecting pollinators on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dennis Heidenthal from the Beekeepers Guild of Southeast Virginia joins Coast Live to explain how hives, swarms, and honey production operate in bee communities, and why pollinators are essential in the environment.

Honey Bee Festival with Beekeepers Guild of Southeast Virginia

Sat, Aug 15, 2026 , 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Join Norfolk Botanical Garden for The Honeybee Festival in partnership with Beekeepers Guild of Southeast Virginia! This event will take place at our Baker Hall Visitor Center from 10AM to 4PM. Attendees can enjoy local vendors, learn all about Honeybees and see our active onsite hives.

Learn more at norfolkbotanicalgarden.org.

Interested in beekeeping? Learn more about the Beekeepers Guild of Southeast Virginia at beekeepersguild.org.