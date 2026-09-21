Mother Supports Non Bipartisan Act on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Teresa Barnes knows on a deeply personal level the impact of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Her father and all four of his siblings died from this devastating rare disease. She is concerned that her generation may face this disease too, and so may her teen daughter. Teresa’s greatest desire, one that she advocates tirelessly for in her role as Chief Executive Warrior at PF Warriors, is that an effective treatment or cure will be found for IPF before it impacts her daughter.

That’s why she’s speaking out in support of the FAIR Act (H.R. 7953), bipartisan legislation that was introduced in Congress in March. More than 30 million Americans are living with a rare disease, yet many of them do not have an FDA-approved treatment. In some cases, patients in other countries have access to clinical trials for therapies and drugs that are not available in the U.S.

Presented by; FAIR Act Coalition, LLC