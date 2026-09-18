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Live music from local folk ensemble "The Ground Below" on Coast Live

Ellie Conser, Conner Kingston, Logan Matthew Barnes, Julia Safron and Aidan Hamilton, known collectively as The Ground Below, perform two original songs, “Not the Night” and "Sunshine, Turpentine.”
Live music from local folk ensemble "The Ground Below" on Coast Live
Live music from local folk ensemble "The Ground Below" on Coast Live Part 2
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ellie Conser, Conner Kingston, Logan Matthew Barnes, Julia Safron and Aidan Hamilton, known collectively as The Ground Below, join Coast Live to perform two original songs, “Not the Night” and "Sunshine, Turpentine.”

Follow The Ground Below on Facebook and Instagram: @thegroundbelowmusic

The Ground Below is an alternative folk and bluegrass group that started only 9 months ago in January of this year. The ensemble mixes elements of alternative rock and traditional bluegrass music, and just released their debut self-titled album back in August. They premiered at The Annex theater in Norfolk on August 21st, and look to continue performing their original music around the 757 and beyond.

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