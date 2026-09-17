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NAMI plans Oceanfront walk for mental health awareness on Coast Live

NAMI plans walk for mental health awareness on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Max Willey, Board President of NAMI Coastal Virginia, discusses the organization's work to raise awareness for mental health issues, and an upcoming walk to gain support for mental health services.

NAMIWalks Coastal Virginia 2026
● Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026
● Location: Virginia Beach Boardwalk
● Opening Ceremony: 9:00 a.m.
● Walk: 9:30 a.m.
● Community members can participate by registering as an individual, joining or creating a team, fundraising, or volunteering.
● Registration and event information: namiwalks.org/coastalvirginia

Paid for by NAMI Coastal Virginia.
namicoastalvirginia.org

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