Looking for Team Members for Virginia's Largest WaterPark on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Up the road from Hampton Roads in Spotsylvania is Kalahari Resort. A family fun destination with 900+ guest rooms and Virginia’s largest indoor waterpark with a 90,000-square-foot adventure park. Plus award winning restaurants and massive convention space. .

In preparation for the grand opening the resort is hiring staff for culinary positions plus housekeeping, conventions, banquets, and staff for the waterpark, adventure park and more.

Presented by: Kalahari Resorts & Conventions