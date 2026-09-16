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Looking for Team Members for Virginia's Largest WaterPark on Coast Live

Kalahari on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA— Up the road from Hampton Roads in Spotsylvania is Kalahari Resort. A family fun destination with 900+ guest rooms and Virginia’s largest indoor waterpark with a 90,000-square-foot adventure park. Plus award winning restaurants and massive convention space. .

In preparation for the grand opening the resort is hiring staff for culinary positions plus housekeeping, conventions, banquets, and staff for the waterpark, adventure park and more.

Presented by: Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

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