Make a Difference and Vote for A School on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Back to school means teachers, staff, and students need to fill the financial gaps to make the school year go smoothly.

Cooper Hurley is making it’s largest donations to school yet by giving away a whopping 50-thousand dollars in their Vote for School Campaign.

2nd place winners for 2025, Indian River High School told us how their winnings helped students and why they want to become the 1st place winners this year.

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Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers

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757-333-3333

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